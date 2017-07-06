Vanelli travels across the country, talking to some of the top photographers in the field as they share their experiences while shooting on set. You’ll soon learn that even season professionals encounter roadblocks during photo shoots. By staying calm under pressure, they rely on their skills to overcome these obstacles to capture an amazing shot. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Story from the Set.
Olympus Visionary and educator Jamie MacDonald shares a story on how the newest technology from Olympus has influenced his photography.
In this video, Jamie talks about:
– How he became an Olympus Visionary
– Using your camera’s features to their fullest.
– Stay a little later after sunset to capture different shots.
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Stories from the Set-How Jamie MacDonald uses Olympus Technology - July 6, 2017
- Stories from the Set: Rick Sammon Route 66 HDR - June 28, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Patrick Lawless - June 23, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.