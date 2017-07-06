Photographer of the Day: E.P. Scott

Category: Sports

Photograph: E.P. Scott “Brandon (Freedom Park)”

Brandon’s photograph of a skateboarder in New Jersey really shines for two reasons. First, the color and lighting here is spot-on. It appears as if the sun is starting to set, with the light coming off of the skater’s board. Secondly, the photo is crystal clear, and captures the skater in doing what he does best — a trick as he gets some air off of the ramp.

If you check out Brandon’s Flickr photostream, you’ll see a bunch of other skateboarder photos as well.

