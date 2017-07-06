Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photographer of the Day: E.P. Scott

0

Category: Sports

Photograph: E.P. Scott “Brandon (Freedom Park)”

Brandon’s photograph of a skateboarder in New Jersey really shines for two reasons. First, the color and lighting here is spot-on. It appears as if the sun is starting to set, with the light coming off of the skater’s board. Secondly, the photo is crystal clear, and captures the skater in doing what he does best — a trick as he gets some air off of the ramp.

If you check out Brandon’s Flickr photostream, you’ll see a bunch of other skateboarder photos as well.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, State Bar of Michigan and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts