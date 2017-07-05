Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Samuel Mederos Medina “Pescadores de colores”



My favorite part of fishing is simply being out of doors, with the opportunity to watch the world move around you while you wait for the fish to bite. If you are really lucky, you not only catch a fish, but are treated to spectacular displays of nature, such as this sunset sky. Our Photographer of the Day, Samuel Mederos Medina, captured this scene at just the right time of day, with a veritable rainbow of colors in the sky caused by the receding light. The silhouettes of the people, poles raised, patiently waiting, are a perfect contrast against the sky and the reflection in the water. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

