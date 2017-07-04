Photographer of the Day: Slawek Maloicki

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Slawek Maloicki “Morning“
“Morning” is soft and filled with early morning light streaming in from behind the subject create just the right amount of lens flare. The photograph has us believing that waking up is a beautiful thing.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.
