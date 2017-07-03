Category: Travel

Photographer: Jeffrey Newcomer “Foggy Stonington“



Photographer of the Day Jeffrey Newcomer has created a feeling of quiet and calm through his photograph of small boats on a foggy day. There is balance in the composition, between the foreground boat and the smaller boats in the background. The color red flows between the different elements of the photograph, taking our eye through the scene, and adding greater interest. In a sense, the weather is the subject of the photograph, the boats elements in the composition.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Google+ here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.