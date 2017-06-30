Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle

Category: Street
Photographer: Fitz Crittle “Express Yo’Self“
This street photo shows a strong, wizened working man. He looks frankly into the lens. His eyes are kind and his stance is matter-of-fact. What is the story of his hat? Is it his favorite? Or is it one of many? Where is the Pecan Lodge? Does he work there? What does he do? I love photographs that make me ask questions. What questions do you see?
