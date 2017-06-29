Photographer of the Day: sfowlerphotos

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: sfowlerphotos “textures of the edge of the world”



This aptly named photo is all about textures. The black and white treatment serves to remove the distractions of color, and let the viewer bask in details. The leading lines of the weathered branch takes your eye out along the rocky shore, to where it meets the clouds racing back across the sky. The contrast of the dark stones against the brighter water and sky creates a powerful composition. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

