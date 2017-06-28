Vanelli travels across the country, talking to some of the top photographers in the field as they share their experiences while shooting on set. You’ll soon learn that even season professionals encounter roadblocks during photo shoots. By staying calm under pressure, they rely on their skills to overcome these obstacles to capture an amazing shot. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Story from the Set.
Accomplished photographer, author and educator Rick Sammon shares a story on how he and his wife traveled along Route 66 to capture some amazing iconic shots in HRD.
In this video, Rick talks about:
- Going back to the same location several times
- How he pushed his camera and software to their limits to get the shot
- Composing the shot
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Stories from the Set: Rick Sammon Route 66 HDR - June 28, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Patrick Lawless - June 23, 2017
- How I Got the Shot: Great Reflections with Platypod Ultra - June 17, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.