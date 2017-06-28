Category: Sports
Photograph: George Adkins “The Monochrome Surf”
Just in time for summer, George captured this awesome surfing shot at Crystal Pier in San Diego. The monochrome edit here puts the surfer frozen in time, with water completely surrounding him.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, State Bar of Michigan and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: George Adkins - June 28, 2017
- Photography Marketing: You’re Always Marketing, Even When You’re Not - June 26, 2017
- Tutorial: Using a Remote to Keep the Crying at Bay - June 22, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.