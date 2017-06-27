Photographer of the Day: Daniel Hollister

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Daniel Hollister “Caroline“



Daniel Hollister, a portrait and fashion photographer from Odense, Denmark is the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. His simple portrait “Caroline” captures innocent beauty in a serene way. The is a mystic feeling to the depth of her eyes, her light makeup and red lips add to the look.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

