Category: Travel

Photographer: Prabhu Shankar “Catching Expectations”



Photographer of the Day Prabhu Shankar catches the perfect moment when a fisherman walks into the water, his hands over his head, and throws his net out to the sea, at sunset. Notice how the fisherman’s fingers take the shape of the posts from the pier in the background, and how your eye creates a triangular shape as it flows from the sun, to the center of the net, to the man’s head, adding a sense of balance to the scene.

