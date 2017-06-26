Layers, Dehaze, and Light EQ Tutorial with ACDSee Ultimate 10

Editor’s Note: For Window’s users looking for an all-in-one digital asset manager, RAW photo editor with layers, ACDSee Ultimate 10 offers a solution. We invite you to check out a free trial of their application.
In this video we’re going to fix an underexposed photo, illustrate how to create a composition image in edit mode using layers, and apply a dehaze effect to foggy image.
