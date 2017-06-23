Photographer of the Day: Patrick Lawless

Category: Street Photography
Photograph: “Enjoying the Fresh Hair” by Patrick Lawless
While Patrick was walking back to Victoria Station in London, he stumbled upon a kindly hairdresser giving a free haircut to one of the homeless who can be found sleeping rough in and around the area. An unusual sight and a good act in tandem seemed too good a photo opportunity for him to pass up. A great example why it’s always good to have your camera ready.
Originally shared with Photofocus through an email.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
