Category: Wildlife
Photographer: Matt Cuda “Ruby-Throated Hummingbird”
A sure sign of summer, and a true delight, is seeing the first hummingbird appear here in New Hampshire each year. Much easier to watch than to photograph as they flit around the yard. The closest thing to fairy-folk that I’ve ever seen. Matt did a wonderful job of capturing the grace and beauty of these birds, and the added color of the flowers and the pale green background, make this photograph stand out from the crowd. Well done, and thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Rob Sylvan
Rob writes the “Under the Loupe” column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Matt Cuda - June 22, 2017
- Lightroom FAQ: Update Folder Location - June 20, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Ken Mickel - June 15, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.