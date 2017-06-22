Photographer of the Day: Matt Cuda

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Matt Cuda “Ruby-Throated Hummingbird”



A sure sign of summer, and a true delight, is seeing the first hummingbird appear here in New Hampshire each year. Much easier to watch than to photograph as they flit around the yard. The closest thing to fairy-folk that I’ve ever seen. Matt did a wonderful job of capturing the grace and beauty of these birds, and the added color of the flowers and the pale green background, make this photograph stand out from the crowd. Well done, and thanks for sharing with our group!

