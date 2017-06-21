Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry

Category: Sports
Photograph: Ian Lewry “The Lincoln grand prix of cycling 2017 – photo 1”
Ian does a great job of capturing the grit that it takes to race in the Lincoln Grand Prix of Cycling, held in Lincoln, Lincolnshire. The subtle desaturation of the image, along with a shallow depth of field, help bring the cyclist into focus.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is also a member of the Out of Chicago team. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
