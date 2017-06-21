Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry

Category: Sports

Photograph: Ian Lewry “The Lincoln grand prix of cycling 2017 – photo 1”

Ian does a great job of capturing the grit that it takes to race in the Lincoln Grand Prix of Cycling, held in Lincoln, Lincolnshire. The subtle desaturation of the image, along with a shallow depth of field, help bring the cyclist into focus.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

