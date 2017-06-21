Get Started in Sports Photography for Free

Sports Portraits: Essentials with Vanelli

How do you create sports portraits that capture the prowess and competitive spirits of athletes, young and old? Robert Vanelli shows how to light, shoot, and edit sports portraits with an “edgy” look. You’ll learn to use a portable studio setup that produces dramatic harsh lighting that can go right to the practice field. You’ll also learn to stylize a shoot, integrating props like gear and team uniforms. He also shares tips for eliciting emotion from the athlete, and case studies from his experiences shooting cross-country runners and lacrosse players. The course wraps up with some post-processing techniques for portraits and action shots, as well as a trick for compositing images of individual players into a team shot with Lightroom and Photoshop.

Topics include:

Choosing a portable backdrop

Using speedlights for great results

Researching the talent and the sport

Scouting the location

Lighting and designing the portrait

Shooting intense individual portraits and team shots

Post-processing portraits quickly in Lightroom

Finishing action shots from games in Lightroom

Why are we doing this?

After years of publishing training on other websites, we’re proud to be able to bring these courses to you directly.

These are full-length classes, absolutely free. We want you to get a real taste of what we’re working on. All you need to do is sign up with a valid email address in order to access the catalog. We’ll message you from time to time about new classes as well as when the library launches. We may send you some free photo goodies too like eBooks and presets.