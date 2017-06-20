Photographer of the Day: CD

Category: Beauty
Photographer: CD “Salome“
CD, the Photofocus Photographer of the Day, brings us “Salome.” Stark contrasts between background and hair, dark eyes and red combine to create this arresting photograph. I love the styling–her lipstick reprises the bright red sleeveless top while her dark hair anchor her to the brilliant white background. Her piercing eyes framed with dark brows finish the composition.
