Photofocus Photographer of the Day CD with Salome

Photographer of the Day: CD

0

Category: Beauty

Photographer: CD Salome

CD, the Photofocus Photographer of the Day, brings us “Salome.” Stark contrasts between background and hair, dark eyes and red combine to create this arresting photograph. I love the styling–her lipstick reprises the bright red sleeveless top while her dark hair anchor her to the brilliant white background. Her piercing eyes framed with dark brows finish the composition.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

 

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Tags:

 

