Photographer of the Day: andrian bonnington

Photographer: adrian bonnington “Women in hat montage”
Just the right tip of the hat and the amount of face showing underneath can make all the difference in a photograph. Even the bright red lipstick. Small details can be so important. Photographer of the Day adrian bonnington is taking us back in time. We know because of the woman in the foreground and by the signs on the building in the background—a perfect juxtaposition.
