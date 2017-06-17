Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

How I Got the Shot: Great Reflections with Platypod Ultra

0

Editor’s Note: Vanelli has used a preproduction model of the Platypod Ultra that we were sent for test shooting.  The units are on Kickstarter now, but only until Sunday, July 25, 2017.  Consider ordering one if you want to get the product first.

Tripods are a great tool to steady a shot and keep the subject in focus.  Sometimes their size prevents them from being placed in exact position you need to capture a shot. This is where a Platypod fits in. Here’s how I used the new Platypod Ultra to keep the camera low to capture a reflection.

Setting up the Reflection

This is a pretty easy setup.

Step 1: We took a trip to Home Depot and purchased a piece of smoked plexiglass.

Step 2: Using a black background, we placed it under the plexiglass on a table even with the subject. This kept the glass dark and the subject at the right angle.

Lighting the Set

We palced two stripboxes with grids facing each other and position the subject in between them.  A beauty dish directly in front of the subject supplied the fill light.

Low Angle Shot with the Platypod Ultra

Framing the shot wasn’t easy. We tried using a Tripod but we couldn’t get it close enough. Hand holding the camera worked, but framing changed from shot to shot. In situations like these, this is when a Platypod shines. We attached a ball head to the Platypod and placed it on the edge of the plexiglass. Framed our shot and started taking pictures.

Do you have to use a Platypod to capture this shot? Absolutely not. You can hand hold the camera or try and rig your tripod to get closer. It’s like using the wrong size screwdriver, you can get it to work, but you have to try harder. A Platypod is that all around specialty tool that just fits right.

Check out the Platypod Ultra over on Kickstarter.  The campaign ends June 25, 2017.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Categories: Learn Tutorials Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Platypod Ultra – Introducing the Platypod Ultra, the latest addition to the Platypod family of compact mini tripods. Ultra is small and light for travel and goes where other tripods don't dare." Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to see all the new features and get 15% off!.

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page.

to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts