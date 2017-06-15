Photographer of the Day: Ken Mickel

Category: Nature
Photographer: Ken Mickel “Tulip”
A simple, yet strong image. The color palette is beautiful, the exquisite detail draws you in closer, and the soft glow of the light soothes the soul. I’d love to see this as a wall sized print. Just fantastic all around. Thank you for sharing with our group!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, trainer, and author. Aside from also being the Lightroom Help Desk Specialist for KelbyOne, an instructor for the Perfect Picture School of Photography and the Rocky Mountain School of Photography, adjunct faculty in the Visual Arts department at NHTI, he is a founding member of Stocksy United.
Rob writes the “Under the Loupe” column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.
