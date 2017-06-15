Photographer of the Day: Ken Mickel

Category: Nature

Photographer: Ken Mickel “Tulip”



A simple, yet strong image. The color palette is beautiful, the exquisite detail draws you in closer, and the soft glow of the light soothes the soul. I’d love to see this as a wall sized print. Just fantastic all around. Thank you for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.