Live Webinar: Mastering Portrait Retouching with Kristina Sherk

Portrait retouching Master, Kristina Sherk, is joining us for this webinar to help you learn the best techniques for portrait retouching. She’ll show us the principles and demonstrate the tools. We’ll get in depth with Perfectly Clear Complete‘s marvelous system for retouching portraits. Tune in Live and you’ll get answers to your questions and cases from Kristina herself, plus enter a drawing for complimentary licenses of Perfectly Clear Complete.

Tune in Live:

Mastering Portrait Retouching with Kristina Sherk

Monday, June 19th, 2017

at 2:30 pm Eastern, 1:30 pm Central, 12:30 pm Mountain, 11:30 am Pacific, and 10:30 am in Alaska. This link will show your local time zone.

Kristina Sherk owns Shark Pixel, a premier retouching firm for high-end professional photo retouching. She literally has a degree in Photoshop, and since she’s a photographer (and often a model) herself, she understands the needs and processes of retouching better than anyone. We’re excited to have her join us.

This webinar is appropriate for all skill levels.

Thanks to Athentech, makers of Perfectly Clear Complete, for making this webinar possible.

The webinar will stream live and be archived right here, but to interact with the live presentation you must watch at this link on YouTube.