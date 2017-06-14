Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Mike Sperduto

Category: Sports

Photograph: Mike Sperduto “Busch Stadium”

There’s nothing like it — spring baseball. I love how this shot, taken at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, shows a different viewpoint of the Cardinals’ stadium. In addition to the field in the background, you can also see the iconic Gateway Arch, surrounded by buildings in downtown St. Louis.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked for clients such as CNBC, Amway, ArtPrize, Michigan State University, Steelcase, Gilda’s Club, Citadel and Grand Valley State University. His work has also been featured by Pure Michigan, AOL, Microsoft, LiveStrong and BeerAdvocate Magazine.

Bryan is also a member of the Out of Chicago team. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
