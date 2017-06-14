Photographer of the Day: Mike Sperduto

Category: Sports
Photograph: Mike Sperduto “Busch Stadium”
There’s nothing like it — spring baseball. I love how this shot, taken at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, shows a different viewpoint of the Cardinals’ stadium. In addition to the field in the background, you can also see the iconic Gateway Arch, surrounded by buildings in downtown St. Louis.
