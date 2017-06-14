Contracting for Creative Pros with Seth Polansky
This course is free until 7/1/17
In this course—specifically designed for creatives—professor, contract attorney, indie film producer, and musician Seth Polansky explains how to protect yourself when presented with an industry contract. Media and entertainment companies spend billions of dollars every year on creative talent. Get an overview of the types of contracts that you can expect to see, the situations in which a particular type is used, and the specific red flags inherent in each. Seth discusses NDA, work-for-hire and contractor agreements, and proposals, quotes, and SOWs.
Topics include:
- Why do you need a contract?
- Types of contracts
- Asking for an NDA
- Work-for-hire and contractor agreements
- Proposals, quotes, and statements of work
- Licensing agreements
- Delivery and payment terms
Why are we doing this?
After years of publishing training on other websites, we’re proud to be able to bring these courses to you directly.
These are full-length classes, absolutely free. We want you to get a real taste of what we’re working on. All you need to do is sign up with a valid email address in order to access the catalog. We’ll message you from time to time about new classes as well as when the library launches. We may send you some free photo goodies too like eBooks and presets.
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Contracts Confusing You?Check Out this Free Class - June 14, 2017
- Selective Coloring Tutorial with ACDSee Ultimate 10 - June 12, 2017
- 8 Tips for Better Candid Photos - June 10, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.