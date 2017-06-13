Photographer of the Day: Philip Osborne

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Philip Osborne “Chantal“



Philip Osborne earns his accolade as Photofocus Photographer of the Day with his beauty portrait “Chantal.” The strong late day sunlight illuminates the background, while adding a golden glow to the model’s lovely blond hair. An electronic flash placed slightly above and to her right lights both face, and form. Photographer Osborne’s lighting highlights his subject’s face. The tattoo becomes an element that adds to the story the composition tells makes the image much more rewarding.

