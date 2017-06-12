Category: Travel
Photographer: Manol Z. Manolov “The Odd Couple”
Photographer of the Day Manol Z. Manolov describes his photo as a meeting of generations, at the Kambanite Monument in Vitosha, Sofia, Bulgaria. What a fun interplay between the two men. The “generations” are not just about age, but clothing, hairstyle, body language, and expressions.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
