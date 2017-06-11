Photofocus

How to Automatically Backup Files on Your Mac

Carbon Copy Cloner is an app for Mac that lets me backup or duplicate hard drives. My travel photography workflow involves 2 drives – a primary and a backup. Every night when I plug in both drives, Carbon Copy Cloner mirrors the primary drive to the backup. To do this, you need to set up a backup task. Here’s how to do it:

Make sure you have both hard drives connected, then let’s create a New Task. In the upper left corner of the application, click on the New Task icon. Then it’s as easy as 1-2-3.

Step 1:

Select your source drive and choose which files you want to clone. I clone All Files.

Step 2:

Select your destination drive. This is where your data is copied to. I like to toggle SafetyNet off. Essentially, SafetyNet is a feature where Carbon Copy Cloner keeps deleted files in case you accidentally deleted them and need to recover them later. It does take up a certain amount of space on your drive, which you can set. However, I like to toggle it off. When I mirror my drives, I expect them to be identical copies. With SafetyNet, they aren’t.

 

Step 3:

Here you can schedule when you want this backup to happen. I use this two different ways. There is a hard drive connected to my iMac and every night I run a backup to it using Carbon Copy Cloner. With my travel drives, I may not be connected all the time, so it’s hard to actually schedule a backup. But there’s another great option…”When Source or Destination is Reconnected”

This is great for my travel drives because whenever I actually connect both drives to the computer, Carbon Copy Cloner automatically starts a backup in the background. I never have to actually click Clone.

Carbon Copy Cloner is just one of the applications I use to help me backup my data. It’s even helpful if I need to create a backup of my operating system and make it bootable (meaning I can boot up from it in case of an emergency). It’s pretty easy to get set up and I never need to worry about creating backups again.

Nick Minore

Nick Minore is a photo and video professional. At age 22, Nick is the youngest video producer for PlayOn Sports and the youngest author for Photofocus. A busy schedule keeps him always on the go, whether producing live sports broadcasts for TV and the web, or a portrait photo shoot on the beach near his home in Florida. Always with a camera in hand, Nick enjoys experimenting with new cameras and shooting techniques. He really "gets" technology and loves to share tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your gear or software.

Connect with Nick using the links to the left, or email nick (@) photofocus.com.

