InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast June 2, 2017

The Photofocus InFocus Interview Show for June. I’m your host, Vanelli.
On today’s show we have internationally respected lecturer and teacher Katrin Eismann, Wildlife and Aviation Photographer, Jake Peterson and bird photographer Clay Taylor of Swarovski Optics.
Katrin Eismann interviewed by Vanelli.
- The philosophy of photography as it relates to amateurs and professionals.
Jake Peterson interviewed by Chamira Young
- Developing Patience to get the shot
- Tips on starting out in Wildlife photography
- How to get paid for Wildlife photos
Clay Taylor interviewed by Levi Sim
- The history of SWAROVSKI OPTIK and how it relates to photographers
- EL Binoculars
- Popularity of Birding
- Connecting digital cameras to spotting scopes
The PhotoFocus InFocus Interview Show is brought to you by the Generous Support of:
- HDRsoft – makers of Photomatix software and where right now you can go to the Photofocus site and get 44 FREE presets.
- Perfectly Clear by Athentech – the software that makes our pictures look GREAT with minimal effort.
- B&H – providers of quality gear at great prices.
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
