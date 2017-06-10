Photofocus

InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast June 2, 2017

The Photofocus InFocus Interview Show for June. I’m your host, Vanelli.

On today’s show we have internationally respected lecturer and teacher Katrin Eismann, Wildlife and Aviation Photographer, Jake Peterson and bird photographer Clay Taylor of Swarovski Optics.

Katrin Eismann interviewed by Vanelli.

  • The philosophy of photography as it relates to amateurs and professionals.

Jake Peterson interviewed by Chamira Young

  • Developing Patience to get the shot
  • Tips on starting out in Wildlife photography
  • How to get paid for Wildlife photos

Clay Taylor interviewed by Levi Sim

  • The history of SWAROVSKI OPTIK and how it relates to photographers
  • EL Binoculars
  • Popularity of Birding
  • Connecting digital cameras to spotting scopes

Each week we have new and dynamic podcasts for you here at Photofocus, so make sure you tune in every week. We love to know what you thought of the show and you can always give me Feedback @vanelli on Twitter or in the comments section on the Photofocus podcast post page for this episode.

Until next time, this is Vanelli encouraging you to get out there and Be Creative!
Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.

