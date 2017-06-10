InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast June 2, 2017

The Photofocus InFocus Interview Show for June. I’m your host, Vanelli.

On today’s show we have internationally respected lecturer and teacher Katrin Eismann, Wildlife and Aviation Photographer, Jake Peterson and bird photographer Clay Taylor of Swarovski Optics.

Katrin Eismann interviewed by Vanelli.

The philosophy of photography as it relates to amateurs and professionals.

Jake Peterson interviewed by Chamira Young

Developing Patience to get the shot

Tips on starting out in Wildlife photography

How to get paid for Wildlife photos

Clay Taylor interviewed by Levi Sim

The history of SWAROVSKI OPTIK and how it relates to photographers

EL Binoculars

Popularity of Birding

Connecting digital cameras to spotting scopes

The PhotoFocus InFocus Interview Show is brought to you by the Generous Support of:

HDRsoft – makers of Photomatix software and where right now you can go to the Photofocus site and get 44 FREE presets.

Perfectly Clear by Athentech – the software that makes our pictures look GREAT with minimal effort.

B&H – providers of quality gear at great prices.

Each week we have new and dynamic podcasts for you here at Photofocus, so make sure you tune in every week. We love to know what you thought of the show and you can always give me Feedback @vanelli on Twitter or in the comments section on the Photofocus podcast post page for this episode.

Until next time, this is Vanelli encouraging you to get out there and Be Creative!

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.