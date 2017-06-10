Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

DSLR Video Weekly: Choosing the Right Shooting Mode for Video

0

This is article #13 in the DSLR Video Weekly series.  If you’d like the whole thing in one shot, check out the book Creating DSLR Video: From Snapshots to Great Shots.

Choosing a Shooting Mode

Your DSLR offers several different shooting modes to assist you in getting the right image.  When shooting stills, I’m a big fan of Aperture Priority mode, which offers a great balance of control and lets me set the depth of field manually.  Other shooting conditions may call for Program or Shutter Priority mode to properly expose the scene.

 

Choosing the right shooting mode is essential for getting proper exposure and the correct shutter speed.

Unfortunately, these modes don’t work very well on most cameras when shooting video.  You’ll ideally want to switch your camera to Manual mode if you want the best results.  This means you’ll have to tackle all of the decisions about how to set up your camera.  Don’t worry; you’ll learn these settings throughout the next several chapters.

Why do you have to do all the work? Well, let’s examine the decisions you’ll need to make. Your shutter speed options are very limited when shooting video (typically between a 1/50 and 1/100 of a second).  Otherwise, the video will have stuttering or blurring motion.

Setting the aperture, on the other hand, is one setting you’ll want to take precise control over. Aperture has a huge impact on exposure and focus; as such, you’ll need to choose a setting that is visually pleasing and one that gives you adequate control (more details about aperture are in next chapter).

So, welcome to Manual mode. It takes a little getting used to, but it will make you a better photographer.  After a few bumps along the way, you’ll get the hang of it and be less dependent on your camera and more on your eyes and brain.

Join us each Saturday for the next installment of this weekly series.

Follow me

Richard Harrington

Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.

Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Follow me

Latest posts by Richard Harrington (see all)

Categories: Cinematography Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Platypod Ultra – Introducing the Platypod Ultra, the latest addition to the Platypod family of compact mini tripods. Ultra is small and light for travel and goes where other tripods don't dare." Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to see all the new features and get 15% off!.

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page.

to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts