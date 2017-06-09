Photofocus

Nothing Has Changed… Everything Changes

How’s that for a vague title?

I wanted to address a question that’s come in a few times to us today.

“What is ThinkTAP?”

You might have noticed the phrase a ThinkTAP company in our masthead.   ThinkTAP owns Photofocus… I own ThinkTAP.  My name is Rich Harrington, and I’ve been publishing the website for the last five years or so. Scott Bourne is my friend and mentor, and he asked me to take Photofocus over a while back.

I’m proud of our community here and love the fact that so many talented artists are helping others. We’re in the process of making a few changes, but let’s first cover what stays the same.

What’s NOT Changing

  • Photofocus is still free.
  • Photofocus will still publish podcasts.
  • Photofocus will still offer live webinars.
  • Photofocus still strives to be your best source of inspiration and education.
  • Photofocus will have many diverse voices that represent all ages, races, and genders.

What is Changing

  • We’re going to add a FREE reader’s section.
  • Registered users will get free in-depth classes, presets, and eBooks.
  • We’ll also add members-only live hangouts where you can ask our team members questions and get answers.
  • This extra free content will cost you an email address and a subscription to our weekly newsletter (which you can unsubscribe from at any time).
  • We’re also going to be launching some sister websites where Photofocus readers will get special discounts.  More on this soon.

But to reiterate…  Photofocus has been here for 18 years, and we aren’t taking ANYTHING away.  Only adding more stuff to help you.

We welcome your comments, suggestions, and requests in the comments area below.  Or you can email me personally.

Follow me

Richard Harrington

Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.

Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Follow me

Latest posts by Richard Harrington (see all)

