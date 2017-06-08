Studio Tip: Use A Shoulder Support Rig For Video

I had a chance to sit down with director and producer Ty Hunt as he reviews the inexpensive Revo SR-1000 Shoulder Support Rig. Ty is used to working on high-budget sets that supply expensive steady cams. The self-produced video project I’m working on doesn’t have a budget for such a costly piece of gear so Ty used the Revo. After working with it, I asked Ty his professional opinion.
Overall, he feels it’s great for:
- Wedding Photographers that want to add quick video clips.
- DSLR users, especially those just starting out.
- Those that want an affordable rig to get the camera out of their hands and onto a steady platform.
Check out this short video review.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
