Photographer of the Day: Fabio Mancini

Category: Nature
Photographer: Fabio Mancini “Bubbleflower”
I love this technique. It is a real challenge to nail focus exactly where you want it, so it definitely requires patience on the part of the photographer. The shallow depth of field that results makes the surrounding flowers a wash of vibrant color. Nicely balanced composition gives the eye cause to wander around the frame. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Rob Sylvan
Rob writes the "Under the Loupe" column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.
