Master Photomatix Pro Version 6 — Free HDR Hangout Today

Don’t miss today’s free event!

Join us for an in-depth look at all the new features in Photomatix Pro version 6. Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington is joined by professional photographer Ron Pepper. Both have used Photomatix Pro for years, and Ron is an expert who regularly provides support to other photographers.

When: TODAY, June 8 @ 2 pm ET

Where: Watch it right here in this blog post or on YouTube

We’ll tackle all the new features including:

  • More style choice for realistic results. A new HDR rendering method called Tone Balancer adds more options and presets for realistic looking results. It is well suited to real estate and natural style landscapes.
  • Refining with more control on colors. With the new interactive brush tool, users can make color changes to just parts of the image, by painting over those areas. They can also fine-tune the saturation, hue, and brightness of individual colors in an image. This is especially helpful for removing color casts and enhancing skies and other image features. Images can also be cropped to easily remove distractions or improve the composition.
  • Avoiding overdoing it. For a more realistic look, users can blend an original photo with the rendered image, either globally or using a brush to select specific areas.
  • Removing distortion from your photos.  A new distortion correction tool makes it easy to straighten photos that aren’t level and fix perspective issues where lines don’t look parallel when they should. These are especially helpful features for architectural and landscape photographers.

