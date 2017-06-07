Category: Sports
Photograph: Michael Hoffman “Racing to the Finish”
Michael showcases a high school rowing championship with this photograph, where he zooms in on two specific rowers, both of which show the guts and determination that it takes to win.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked for clients such as CNBC, Amway, ArtPrize, Michigan State University, Steelcase, Gilda’s Club, Citadel and Grand Valley State University. His work has also been featured by Pure Michigan, AOL, Microsoft, LiveStrong and BeerAdvocate Magazine.
Bryan is also a member of the Out of Chicago team. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Bryan is also a member of the Out of Chicago team. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Michael Hoffman - June 7, 2017
- Photography Marketing: Regularly Prompting Your Clients - June 5, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Tony Prince - June 1, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.