Photographer of the Day: BamaCam

Photographer: BamaCam “Brook“



BamaCam a.k.a. Jeffrey Reese returns as photographer of the day with “Brook.” Soft natural light combines with a short telephoto on a Nikon D300. The pastel color palette in the subject’s clothing and environment set the stage for her straight into the camera gaze with her amazing eyes.

