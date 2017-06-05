Category: Travel

Photographer: Paul Krippler “Thiên Hậu Temple, Ho Chi Minh City”

Photographer of the Day Paul Krippler has captured the pots of burning incense in a temple in Ho Chi Minh City. Travel photography is all about photographing the smaller details, such as the incense sticks which are so important to the temple, as well as larger details. Mr. Krippler has nicely composed the image, using vertical lines throughout to add balance and to take our eyes up and down through the scene. The yellow and red incense sticks contrast with the blue toned background, causing the sticks to “pop”, and holding our interest. I can even smell the incense.

