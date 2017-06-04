Header Right

In this tutorial, I show you a little-used command in Photoshop which makes it easy to match the color of two objects. This is great for product photography, matching two skies, or even skin tones on two portraits. This quick tip will unlocl a whole new way of thinking of color.
Richard Harrington
Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
