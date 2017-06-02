The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast June 2, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, we chat with celebrity fashion and beauty photographer Matthew Jordan Smith about:

How making connections brings lifelong clients

The importance of relationship building

Doing your homework and preparing prior to the photo shoot

Doing your research and knowing your client

The convergence of various hard and soft skills

The importance of being versatile

The importance of having personal/special projects

“You’ve got to shoot to feed your soul.”

The role of continuously educating yourself as a photographer

Matthewjordansmith.com

Matthew Jordan Smith on Instagram

