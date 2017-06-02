The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast June 2, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, we chat with celebrity fashion and beauty photographer Matthew Jordan Smith about:
- How making connections brings lifelong clients
- The importance of relationship building
- Doing your homework and preparing prior to the photo shoot
- Doing your research and knowing your client
- The convergence of various hard and soft skills
- The importance of being versatile
- The importance of having personal/special projects
- “You’ve got to shoot to feed your soul.”
- The role of continuously educating yourself as a photographer
- Matthewjordansmith.com
- Matthew Jordan Smith on Instagram
Check out Matthew’s upcoming live workshops HERE.
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
-Skip Cohen: [email protected]
-Chamira Young: [email protected]
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
