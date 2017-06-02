Photographer of the Day: Isengardt

Category: Street Photography
Photograph: “A Scene At The Stairs” by Isengardt
Isengardt captured a scene that keeps our view in the frame. We focus on a woman who has tuned out the busy world around her. A father and daughter shares a moment as friends laugh.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
