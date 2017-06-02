Photographer of the Day: Isengardt

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “A Scene At The Stairs” by Isengardt



Isengardt captured a scene that keeps our view in the frame. We focus on a woman who has tuned out the busy world around her. A father and daughter shares a moment as friends laugh.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.