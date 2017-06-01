Photographer of the Day: Tony Prince

Category: Sports Photography
Photographer: Tony Prince
The separation of red and blue colors on the track help to frame the motorcycle rider, while still showcasing the great speed that the race is taking place.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked for clients such as CNBC, Amway, ArtPrize, Michigan State University, Steelcase, Gilda’s Club, Citadel and Grand Valley State University. His work has also been featured by Pure Michigan, AOL, Microsoft, LiveStrong and BeerAdvocate Magazine.
Bryan is also a member of the Out of Chicago team. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
