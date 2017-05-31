Photographer of the Day: Brad McDowell

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Brad McDowell “Middle Earth”



This well named photograph looks straight out of the Lord of Rings. The aspect ratio really does this impressive landscape justice. My favorite element is the flow of water tumbling down in the foreground, only to reappear as it trails off toward the misty mountains in the distance. I’d like to enjoy a thermos of hot coffee, while taking in this scene in real life some day. Thanks for sharing with our group!

