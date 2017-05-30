Photographer of the Day: Alessandra Papagni

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Alessandra Papagni “Federica – Film“



“Fedrica – Film” is the photograph earning Alessandra Papagni a return as the Photographer of the Day for Photofocus. This choice is very unusually because Alessandra Papagni has submitted a new photograph of the model Federica that she used in her previous win. What I love about her portrayal of Federica is the soft, romance of an unretouched photograph made on film. It this case it’s Lomography Color Negative film, ISO 800 then scanned with an Epson V370 flatbed scanner. Photographer Papagni brings back the painterly qualities of grain and the softness it produces in an image. Her vintage Canon AE-1 continues to produce outstanding images even at the ripe old age of 41. Papagni proves the truth of the adage “It’s not the pen, it’s the penmanship.”

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

