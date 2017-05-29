Category: Travel

Photographer: Naf Selmani “Life Me Up”



This image by Photographer of the Day Naf Selmani does not look real to me. The man flying in the air with outstretched arms; the yellow sunglasses; the interaction with the crowd. But the crowd certainly is reacting to the man seemingly tossed in the air. And the color is also real. Bright dye was tossed in the air as part of the celebration. What fun!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.