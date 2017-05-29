New Lightroom Update Adds Cameras and Fixes Bugs

A new update just dropped for Adobe Lightroom. It adds support and fixes bugs (except for a big one for Windows users)
Lightroom CC 2015.10.1 now available
The new release supports two new cameras and one new lens. It also tackles several bugs. Adobe also released versions of Lr Mobile for iOS and Android that provide updated camera support. Check them out here.
New Camera Support in Lightroom CC 2015.10.1 / 6.10.1
- Panasonic LUMIX DC-ZS70 (DC-TZ90,DC-TZ91, DC-TZ92, DC-T93)
- Sony A9 (ILCE-9)
New Lens Profile Support in Lightroom CC 2015.10.1 / 6.10.1
|Mount
|Name
|Sony FE
|Zeiss Batis 2.8/135
Bugs resolved
- Edit in Photoshop Erroneous Message Fixed
- Fixed issue causing color cast on images from some Fujifilm X series cameras shot in CH/CL modes.
- Fixed issue where images taken on the Fujifilm GFX 50s with top 3 extended ISOs appear over exposed.
- Fixed issue where some images converted to DNG from the Hasselblad H6 contained a color cast.
- Fixed issue with Hasselblad X1D images losing highlight details at high ISOs.
