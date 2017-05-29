Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Can’t Develop Photos in Lightroom or Camera Raw on a PC? Here’s the Workaround for the Bug

0

I had a colleague call me the other day… turns out that he and his wife couldn’t get Lightroom to develop any pictures.  After several steps of troubleshooting (including reinstall) he gave in and called Adobe.  A week later Adobe published details that their machine was not alone.

What’s the Bug?

Several Adobe customers report that they can’t use the Develop module.  Either Lightroom or Adobe Photoshop just crashes whenever they attempt to develop an image.  Turns out there’s an issue if the GPU acceleration is enabled.  Normally the GPU (graphics processing unit) speeds things up, but if you have a card from AMD (which many do)…  then there’s a bug.

If you have the AMD graphics card using driver Version 17.4.4 (released 4/23/2017) on Windows, then problems lie ahead.

  • Lightroom crashes when switching to Develop module.
  • Photoshop and Bridge crash when opening raw files through Camera Raw plug-in.

What’s the Solution?

Adobe suggested two potential workarounds until they can sort things out with AMD.

Workaround 1: Disable Use Graphics Processor

  • Lightroom – Select Preferences > Performance and deselect Use Graphics Processor.
  • Camera Raw – Adobe Camera Raw automatically disables Use Graphics Processor if it encounters a crash due to a graphics card/driver issue.

Workaround 2: Rollback your AMD driver to a prior version (v368.81)

See Rolling back a device driver for instructions.Note: The ‘Rollback Driver’ button may be greyed out if you performed a ‘Clean Installation’ during your last Graphics driver update. If you did a Clean Installation:

 

Adobe promises that they are working on a solution, but in the meantime, follow the instructions above to get around the problem.

Follow me

Richard Harrington

Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.

Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Follow me

Latest posts by Richard Harrington (see all)

Categories: Adobe Software Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Platypod Ultra – Introducing the Platypod Ultra, the latest addition to the Platypod family of compact mini tripods. Ultra is small and light for travel and goes where other tripods don't dare." Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to see all the new features and get 15% off!.

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts