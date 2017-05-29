Can’t Develop Photos in Lightroom or Camera Raw on a PC? Here’s the Workaround for the Bug

I had a colleague call me the other day… turns out that he and his wife couldn’t get Lightroom to develop any pictures. After several steps of troubleshooting (including reinstall) he gave in and called Adobe. A week later Adobe published details that their machine was not alone.

What’s the Bug?

Several Adobe customers report that they can’t use the Develop module. Either Lightroom or Adobe Photoshop just crashes whenever they attempt to develop an image. Turns out there’s an issue if the GPU acceleration is enabled. Normally the GPU (graphics processing unit) speeds things up, but if you have a card from AMD (which many do)… then there’s a bug.