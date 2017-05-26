Photographer of the Day: Robertino Radovix

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “Untitled” by Robertino Radovix



Robertino was very observant when he captured this image. The incidences of a little kitten in a street scene along with the man’s battered shoes, allows the viewer to create several stories of this scene.

