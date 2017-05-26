Photographer of the Day: Robertino Radovix

Category: Street Photography
Photograph: “Untitled” by Robertino Radovix
Robertino was very observant when he captured this image. The incidences of a little kitten in a street scene along with the man’s battered shoes, allows the viewer to create several stories of this scene.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
